'Helps us all as a community': Fort Valley State University gets $1M grant for resources and research

MACON, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is one of 189 institutions who offer the McNair Scholars program.

MACON, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is one of 189 institutions who offer the McNair Scholars program.

The university received $1.3 million in federal funding through the Office of Trio College Access Programs. The program is designed to help connect students to internship opportunities, research programs and other resources to make sure they are prepared to pursue graduate school or doctoral degrees.

The McNair program staff makes sure students complete their courses and receive mentorship. The grant spans five years and will serve 25 students a year.

Genesis Ivey, a third-year political student at Fort Valley, is proud to be part of the program.

She said it has offered her many opportunities that have helped serve her future dreams of becoming a Congress woman.

"I want to serve the eighth district of Georgia which is the Houston County area, and that's my hometown," Ivey said. "Through McNair, conducting my research over voter suppression, it allowed me to view pressing issues we have in the South as far as voter suppression."

She said the program is a great way for students to learn about more resources and to become ready for post graduation plans.

"I'd recommend the McNair Scholars program to any student who feels like they don't have the resources to go to grad school or to obtain an undergraduate degree," she said. "McNair has helped me in so many different ways, it has helped shed a light on underrepresented students."

The director of the program, Davida Curtis is looking forward to the opportunities she hopes the money will bring.

"Being able to help students hone in on their research skills and make those contributions helps us all as a community tremendously," Curtis said.

She said the money will help create diverse resources for students.