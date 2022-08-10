Funeral announced for star high school football player gunned down at Lawrenceville mall

Elijah DeWitt, a senior Jefferson High School football standout, was found shot and killed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON, Ga. — The funeral service for a star high school football player who was shot to death Wednesday night has been announced.

Elijah DeWitt, a senior Jefferson High School football standout, was found shot and killed in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.

The scheduled funeral service for Elijah DeWitt is as follows, according to his mother Dawn DeWitt:

Visitation will be held on Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Jefferson Church located at 267 Mahaffey Street, Jefferson, Ga., 30549

The funeral service will take place on Oct. 12 beginning at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Jefferson High School, located at 575 Washington Street, Jefferson, Ga., 30549

Police in Gwinnett County said 18-year-old Kemare Bryan of Lawrenceville had been apprehended in Anderson County, South Carolina. They had announced on Thursday the other suspect in the case, 19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson, was arrested in South Carolina as well.

The two face charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Elijah's mom Dawn DeWitt is a strong woman, but her heart is broken.

Elijah's mother Dawn told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn she did not believe her son was friends to her knowledge with either of the suspects, but that it was possible they may have known each other informally or through social media.

Dawn said while Elijah was a giant on the football field at Jefferson High School, he was the most down-to-earth guy with dreams to play college football – a dream cut short by one senseless act.

"He loved football, he was ready and willing to do whatever it takes to go D1, that was his ultimate goal," Dawn said.

A goal that Elijah will never get the chance to accomplish.

"He was very tender and he loved people," Dawn said. "Elijah was the kindest soul."

Elijah was killed on his dad's birthday.