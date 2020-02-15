LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Mourners gathered in Laurens County to remember Shelly Tanner at the West Laurens Sixth Grade Academy in Dublin on Saturday.

Tanner died Feb. 7 in a early morning Washington County house fire.

Tanner's husband, Vince, was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Their 15-year-old son was taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.

More than 100 people packed the school's gym at 2 p.m. to reflect on her life.

West Laurens Middle School Principal Reed Waldrep called Tanner an extremely hard worker.

"She was one of those people who was constantly working hard behind the scenes. She was not necessarily out in front of everything, but a lot of things went on because of Shelly," Waldrep said.

Tanner was 47-years-old.

