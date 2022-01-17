Furkids, Atlanta's largest no-kill shelter is taking part in the Betty White Challenge

Furkids is accepting $5 donation under Betty White's name to help animals in need.

ATLANTA — Betty White, the beloved comedic actress would've celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. One animal shelter in Atlanta is still choosing to honor the legend's life by promoting her philanthropic mission through the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

Throughout White's life, the television star became a champion for animal shelters and animal rights. Shelters nationwide are honoring White on Jan. 17 by accepting a donation in her name to help animals in need.

FurKids, one of the biggest no-kill shelters in Georgia houses 5,000 animals a year. The shelter is celebrating by making Monday 'Happy Betty White Day' and wants fans to honor the late star by donating to a mission that was very close to her heart.

"It's an honor to celebrate her life. I'm so sad she didn't make it to 100, but what a great way for the community to come together and help save the animals that Betty White loved so much," said Samantha Shelton, CEO and founder of Furkids.

The metro Atlanta animal shelter announced their participation in the challenge on social media and people started donating immediately.

"As soon as Furkids put out the message that we were going to be a part of this challenge, people didn't want to wait until January the 17th. They just wanted to start giving," said Shelton.

Thousands of donations in Betty White's name have been received by the shelter. The shelter is waiting to reveal how much has been raised until after Monday.

Donations start at $5 and every dollar donated goes towards saving the life of an animal said, Shelton.

"Five dollars allows us to give a vaccine for an animal coming into our program. If you can give $20, then that allows us to provide a test for an animal in need. Fifty allows us to spay and neuter an animal that we bring in," said Shelton.

Furkids was started 20 years ago by Shelton and has grown to serve over 50,000 animals since its start in 2002. Its headquarters is located in metro Atlanta, with its second location in Alpharetta. Ten adoption centers for Furkids are also set up throughout Petco and PetSmart in metro Atlanta.

To donate to FurKids you can visit furkids.org and click on the special tab set up for the Betty White donation.