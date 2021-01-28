Here's what we know about the Gainesville liquid nitrogen leak

At least six people are dead following the tragic leak.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Multiple people were killed and several others injured following the Gainesville liquid nitrogen leak that happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Some of the people taken to the hospital included firefighters who responded to the scene.

What happened during the Gainesville hazmat situation?

At least six people were killed and several people were hurt following a liquid nitrogen leak. Authorities were originally called to Foundation Food Group, previously known as Prime Pak Foods located on 2076 Memorial Park Dr., Gainesville, Ga., for a "report of burns." The facility makes poultry products.

(In earlier communications, authorities referred to the facility as Prime Pak Foods as opposed to its updated name.)

Who died from the liquid nitrogen leak?

Zachary Brackett of Hall County Fire Services confirmed there were five people who died at the scene. The identities have not been released for five of the victims but among the deaths were members of the maintenance and supervisory team. All of those who lost their lives have been removed from the scene.

However, the wife of Edgar Vera, Alejandra, confirmed that her husband did die in the explosion.

Sean Couch, the director of public relations for Northeast Georgia Health System confirmed the additional death. "... we did have one who died while experiencing treatment in our emergency department." None of the deaths are associated with the fire department, authorities said during a 3:30 p.m. update.

What are the patients' conditions?

Sean Couch of Northeast Georgia Health System said that out of the 12 patients sent to the hospital, three are in critical condition, seven have been treated and released, one is in fair condition. One died (five others died at the scene, authorities said).

No names have been released at this time. All of the injuries are respiratory in nature.

About 130 people were transported to a church for medical evaluation.

Since the county's COVID number fell below 300 hospitalized this week, it helped free "some bed space" for the patients, officials with the Northeast Georgia Health System said.

What was the chemical leak in Gainesville at Foundation Food Group?

Authorities said the chemical involved was liquid nitrogen. As of 3:30 p.m., authorities said the preliminary investigation shows a nitrogen line ruptured.

What are the dangers of liquid nitrogen?

According to the FDA, liquid nitrogen is non-toxic. Liquid nitrogen is not poisonous but can expand up to 695 times in volume when it vaporizes and has no warning properties such as odor or color. If this happens, it can displace oxygen and cause unconsciousness or even death.

Is the scene safe?

Fire services have deemed the scene safe around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday and now they are moving to a support role with local authorities.

Who is investigating the liquid nitrogen leak ?