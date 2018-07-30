The GBI has identified the victim found in a burning car under a bridge in Eastman on Saturday.

A release from the GBI says 48-year-old Doug Sheriff’s white BMW was found under the Gum Swamp Creek Bridge off Dublin Highway in Dodge County.

Investigators found the remains of his girlfriend, 50-year-old Michelle Bazemore, inside.

Sheriff was taken into custody Saturday and charged with arson. So far, he is NOT charged with Bazemore’s death.

The cause and manner of her death is still under investigation, and additional charges may be pending.

© 2018 WMAZ