GBI investigating after man kills himself during Pulaski County traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a man wanted for child molestation killed himself during a Pulaski County traffic stop Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help with the death investigation.

It says a lookout was issued for 42-year-old John Dykes Jr., of Leesburg.

Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, a Bleckley County deputy saw Dykes’ car on Highway 129 near the Bleckley/Pulaski County line.

The deputy stopped Dykes just inside Pulaski County. The release says that Dykes then fatally shot himself inside his car.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.