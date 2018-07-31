Marvin Bazemore and his wife Michelle were married five years ago in his hometown, Warner Robins.

"Got married in my backyard, in my shop," Bazemore said.

Five years later, he never thought she'd be found dead in the car of Doug Sheriff, the man she left him for.

"She moved out February 8th, met Doug on the 10th, moved in with him on the 12th, and lost her life last weekend," he said.

Michelle Bazemore and Sheriff lived together at his house in Eastman. The GBI said investigators found Bazemore burned to death on Sunday less than a mile away in Sheriff's white BMW under the Gum Swamp Creek Bridge in Dodge.

So far, Sheriff is charged only with arson and is being held in Dodge County jail.

Marvin Bazemore says Michelle's relationship with Sheriff was toxic.

"Michelle was a real strong-type person. I figured if she didn't want to be there, she would have got up and left, but from what I understand, she was dependent upon him. He didn't trust her -- everywhere she went, he had to be there with her," Bazemore said.

He found out about Michelle's death from her son, Zach Harrison, who lives in Florida. Zach said he'll never get to share some news of his own with his mother.

"I have a daughter on the way that she'll never get to meet, and it bothers me to know that somebody took that from me, from her, from my mom, but for what, though?" He said.

Marvin Bazemore says his wife was a Florida native who moved to Warner Robins 5 years ago. He says she took classes last year to become an EMT, but never took a job in the field.

© 2018 WMAZ