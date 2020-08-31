Gov. Kemp announces retirement of GEMA director, names replacement

The governor named the new director and chief of staff of GEMA.

ATLANTA — A key member of Georgia's coronavirus response team is stepping away and a new one is stepping in.

Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia Emergency Management Agency director Homer Bryson is retiring.

According to the state's website, he's led the agency since December of 2016.

"Homer's impact on our state has been truly impossibly to quantify," Kemp said during a Tuesday morning press conference. "Homer is viewed as an effective and trustworthy health safety expert."

Congratulations to our new @GeorgiaEMA Director, Chris Stallings! Given his integrity and work ethic as a Captain in the Georgia State Patrol at @ga_dps, I have complete confidence in his ability to lead this important agency. pic.twitter.com/lLR9R4w0Lm — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 1, 2020

Bryson said that his time spent at GEMA is truly the "crowning jewel" of his career. He said he was planning to retire a few years ago -- but decided to stay once Kemp became the governor.

Bryson noted that his keys to success were to return phone calls and make a friend every chance you can get.

Gov. Kemp announced Chris Stallings would be replacing Bryson as the director.

"I have full confidence in Chris," Kemp said.