Georgia Bureau of Investigation searching for Cordele shooting suspect

The GBI says Carter could be armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're looking for 27-year-old Brandon Carter.

Investigators say Carter has been identified as a suspect in a Cordele shooting Saturday morning that injured two men.

Cordele Police Department responded to a shooting at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West 24th Avenue.

The GBI says two men were shot. No word on the victims' condition.

GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Carter, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The GBI says Carter may be "armed and dangerous."