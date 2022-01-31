Georgia DNR recovers body of Dublin man after boat sinks on Lake Sinclair

Authorities had been looking for him since Tuesday night when his wife was found floating in the water with severe hypothermia

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources found the body of a 71-year-old Dublin man at Lake Sinclair just after midday Monday; ending several days of searching.

According to Sgt. Bubba Stanford, Joseph Roberson was found around 12:40 p.m. not far from where he was last seen.

Stanford says they used sonar to find the area where his body was located, and then they sent down a ROV robot to confirm his identity before a dive team recovered it.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Stanford says Roberson and his wife, Reba, went out for a night fishing trip Tuesday. The boat began to take on water about three quarters of a mile from where they launched.

The couple called 911 and Reba was found nearly unconscious floating in the lake about 20 minutes later with her life jacket on and an empty life jacket was nearby.

Reba was suffering from severe hypothermia and was hospitalized, but she's expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities are unsure what caused the boat to sink.