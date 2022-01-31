1 dead, 1 airlifted after single-car accident in Cochran

The driver of the car was uninjured

COCHRAN, Ga. — A woman died over the weekend after a single-car accident in Cochran, according to Georgia State Patrol.

An accident report says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Elsharah Church Road and Sam Floyd Road.

It says Daniel Arnold, 38, was driving his Buick Lucerne east down Elsharah Church and was trying to turn left when he lost control and went off the road.

The Lucerne went airborne over a culvert and rotated before hitting a tree on the rear passenger side.

Arnold’s passengers – 51-year-old Sharon Kitchens and 47-year-old Robin Kennedy – were injured.

GSP says Kitchens was airlifted from the scene to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent while Kennedy was taken there via ambulance. She later died at the hospital.