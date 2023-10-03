26-year-old Forest Ranger dies after suffering a medical emergency in Washington County

He was monitoring a contained wildfire when he suffered a medical emergency.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — A 26-year-old Forest Ranger died after suffering a medical emergency on Monday in Washington County, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Shaun Luke Daniel suffered a medical emergency while monitoring a contained wildfire in Washington County. Daniel was treated by emergency responders who were unable to revive him on the scene.

“We are shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Luke, our friend and co-worker,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore. “Our hearts are with his family during this devastating time and we’re extending all our support to them and to our GFC family as well.”

Daniel worked at the Johnson and Washington County Forestry Unit. He was hired on May 16, 2023.