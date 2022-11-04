Georgia gas prices make a 50-cent plunge in a month

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You've heard it before: gas prices are changing.



"They need to come down some," Felicia Smith said about gas prices.



Smith says she buys premium gas and it takes at least $50 for a full tank.



"I burn premium, that’s all I can burn in my car, premium, so I’m paying close to $4. One gas station I went to, it was $4.59," she said.



But Georgia drivers may see some savings. AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters says as crude oil prices hit dropped, so does the cost per gallon.



“Luckily for us, over the last three weeks, we have constantly seen gas prices trend downward. That’s a great thing,” she explained.



In Georgia, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.76, down 11 cents from a week ago, but whether or not gas will continue to get cheaper as the weather warms up and more people hit the road is yet to be determined.



"You know, the climate that we're living in right now is good for motorists because it looks like gas prices are still going to trend downward. Is it a possibility that they could tick back up? Of course, and that's if we start to see crude oil prices trend back up," Waiters explained.