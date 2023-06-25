Georgia Governor and Attorney General respond to hate groups moving through state

"There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state," Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr responded on Twitter to the wave of anti-semitic hate that's made it's way through Georgia over the weekend.

"There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry," Kemp said in a tweet.

This comes after hate groups have demonstrated outside synagogues and left hateful signage in Cobb County, Macon and Warner Robins.

"The antisemitic acts that have recently taken place in Cobb County, Macon and Warner Robins are inexcusable. Their intimidation tactics will not work and must be condemned. We stand strong with our Jewish friends and neighbors against these continued expressions of hate," Carr said in a tweet.

In Warner Robins, people near Peach Blossom Road woke up to anti-Jewish literature in their front yards Friday. There were plastic bags with anti-Semitic fliers inside, along with some sort of pellet.

Several neighbors caught it all on camera outside their homes. They called the Warner Robins Police Department to investigate.

Lt. Eric Gossman says they believe the pellets are non-toxic pine pellets to hold the packets down. They appear to be from the Goyim Defense League, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as an extremist group.

Later at Temple Beth Israel in Macon, about 15 people protested outside the temple, shouting what Bibb County deputies call 'obscene language' through a bullhorn.

Neighbors called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, and deputies eventually closed the protest down. The group had a blow-up doll representing a gay Jewish man hanging by the neck from a street sign.

Mayor Lester Miller says the sign is county property, so the deputies asked the group to remove the doll and leave.

On Satuday, a group of Macon business owners, religious groups, and individuals showed up outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon to show their support for the synagogue.

People held signs that read things like "We are all in this together," and "Stop the Hate."

Jim Crisp, founder of Theatre Macon, spoke at the gathering and said that the temple was sacred ground, and he knew they had to protect it.

"This is sacred ground, as all of the places of worship are in Macon. This is sacred ground, and we must not let it be defiled ever by hatred. That cannot happen. Not here, not in Macon, not as long as we are here," he exclaimed.

Rabbi Larry Schlesinger says this traveling hate group is just looking for a reaction.

"What was going through my mind is that we need to confront this, head on, bring all authorities of the law both local and federal into this and send the message, we're not going to tolerate it," he said.

To show their solidarity, members of the support group all linked hands and formed a circle around the synagogue to protect it from harm.

District Attorney Anita Howard was also there in solidarity. In addition, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and other deputies showed up to protect the supporters from the extremist group.

Investigations are still continuing involving the group's connection to the flyers in Warner Robins, and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sent out a statement on Saturday to address the Anti-Semitic group:

“I'm appalled by the hate messages that were placed around our city yesterday. The City of Warner Robins is a strong, close-knit community that embraces diversity in all aspects. The suspect has been apprehended and is confirmed to reside in the Atlanta metropolitan area. This type of hate is not welcome in the International City. #Notinmycity #internationalcity”