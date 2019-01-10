MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp talked up a Central Georgia business Tuesday during a stop at the YKK zipper plant in Macon-Bibb County.

Kemp said top manufacturing companies like YKK provide a big boost to Georgia's economy.

The governor also said successful manufacturing companies benefit Georgia and the country as a whole.

Governor Kemp also feels it's important to support Georgia businesses.

"I've seen buildings restructured in downtowns all over the state, and the mayor and I have talked about how vibrant the Macon-Bibb County downtown is as well right now, and I've certainly seen great manufacturing facilities just like this one producing literally goods for the whole world," Kemp said.

Kemp talked about several other topics, including a recent pay raise given to teachers. He said it's important to pay teachers good salaries since they play a key role in preparing students for the future.

