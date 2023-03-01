x
Jail administrator in Wilkinson County arrested and charged with having sex with an inmate

He was arrested on Tuesday and released on a $20,000 bond.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Wilkinson County Jail administrator has been arrested and charged with having sex with an inmate.

Captain Thomas King is charged with two counts of sexual contact with a person in custody and two counts of violating his oath.

A Wilkinson County grand jury indicted him on Monday.

He was arrested Tuesday and released on $20,000 bond. The indictment says King assaulted the inmate at least twice, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022. 

According to court records, the victim was a 21-year-old woman jailed on drug and gun charges. 

13WMAZ has reached out to the GBI and to Wilkinson County Sheriff Thomas Chatman about King’s job status but they have not responded at this time.

