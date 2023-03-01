Jail administrator in Wilkinson County arrested and charged with having sex with an inmate

He was arrested on Tuesday and released on a $20,000 bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Wilkinson County Jail administrator has been arrested and charged with having sex with an inmate.

Captain Thomas King is charged with two counts of sexual contact with a person in custody and two counts of violating his oath.

A Wilkinson County grand jury indicted him on Monday.

He was arrested Tuesday and released on $20,000 bond. The indictment says King assaulted the inmate at least twice, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022.

According to court records, the victim was a 21-year-old woman jailed on drug and gun charges.