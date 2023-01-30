29-year-old man in critical condition after hitting a train in Macon

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after hitting a moving train in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on Lake Terrace Court near Vineville. 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers hit a train as his Nissan Rogue was crossing over the railroad tracks. Flowers had to be extricated from the car.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.