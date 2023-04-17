Central Georgia man with stage 4 cancer says it isn't a 'death sentence'

"A lot of people will hear stage four and immediately think it is a death sentence." he said.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Ydrate Nelson was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 43. In June 2021, six months after his diagnosis, he went to stage zero.

A year after his diagnosis, the cancer returned to stage four. The Dublin man says colon cancer is preventable.

"A lot of people will hear stage four and immediately think it is a death sentence. But, to me, it was a life sentence because now I made the lifestyle adjustments that are going to help keep me here. Versus what would have taken me out earlier," Nelson said.

Colon cancer is the third most common form of cancer in the U.S.

That's according to Saleh Eftaiha, a colon and rectal surgeon at Piedmont Macon Medical.

"There's probably going to be over 100,000 new cases of colorectal cancer that will be diagnosed this year. So, it's pretty prevalent," Eftaiha said.



Eftaiha says colorectal cancer is an invasive disease where cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control. He says one of the best ways to protect against colon cancer is to have a colonoscopy.

There's been an increase in younger folks getting this form of cancer, and diet plays a huge role, especially in the prevalence of processed foods and obesity. Because of this, the screening age is now 45. Typically, it affects people in their 50's, 60's, and 70s.