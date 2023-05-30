Fans, when to do laundry and other tips on how to save on your power bill this summer

They recommend keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees and not doing laundry between 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. As the temperatures rise, so will your electricity bill.

"My electrical bill, I noticed, is $10 - $15 more," says Nicole Arline.

Other users could pay more, but Arline says she does a few things to save.

"Run fans a little bit more. Open the windows. Keep it cool and dark," she says.

These are some of the same tips that Georgia Power spokesperson Andrew Vickery shares.

He recommends closing your blinds during the day and using minimal a/c.

"To help manage the comfort level for yourself, your family, your pets, use fans. They use a lot less energy," says Vickery.

Vickery says when you do use your A/C, keep your thermostat at 78 degrees. You also want to make sure you're getting the full use of your air.

"If you think about air vents in your home, make sure there are no curtains or furniture blocking those. Also, it's important to change your air filters in your air conditioning," he says.

He says you should make sure no air is leaving your home.

"Another thing to think about is weather stripping and caulk around doors and windows. What you don't want to do is let all that cold air out that you worked so hard to get," he says.

Lastly, be mindful of when and how you use large appliances.

"When you do a load of laundry, do a full load of laundry and do it on cold," says Vickery.

He says you don't want to do laundry during peak hours of 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. That includes appliances that create heat.

"When you're using your dryer, make sure you use it outside of peak hours and make sure you're cleaning that lint trap," says Vickery.