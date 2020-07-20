x
Georgia State Patrol is closing in on the 2020 Best Looking Cruiser contest

You have until noon Tuesday to cast your vote for the best looking cruiser.
2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol is asking for your help to win the American Association State Troopers' National 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

According to the Georgia Department of Safety's Facebook page, Georgia is second to Kentucky.

You're only allowed one vote per device. In the post it says to "get out those cellphones, tablets, laptops, desktops and anything else that will let you vote."

To vote, scroll through the photos and select which state you think has the best cruiser from the drop down menu. 

Click here to cast your vote. 

