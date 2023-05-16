Here's where Atlanta ranks among best, worst places to start a career: survey

Here's what the WalletHub survey found.

ATLANTA — Atlanta has become a city for transplants and young professionals and now one survey is offering insight into why people may be flocking to the metro.

The financial website WalletHub released its 2023 list of best and worst places to start a career in the U.S. on Monday. According to its new survey, Atlanta ranks No. 1 among the best cities to start a career with a total score of 66.87.

To determine which cities ranked among the best and the worst, WalletHub researchers compared 182 cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Researchers also compared "Professional Opportunities" and "Quality of Life." Additionally, WalletHub used 26 key metrics ranging from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.

Here's how the top 10 best cities and bottom 10 worst cities ranked (out of 182 cities) for starting a career, according to the survey.

Scroll below the interactive map for the list of rankings.

Best cities

1. Atlanta, GA

2. Orlando, FL

3. Salt Lake City, UT

4. Columbia, SC

5. Tampa, FL

6. Charleston, SC

7. Miami, FL

8. Austin, TX

9. Minneapolis, MN

10. Pittsburgh, PA

Worst cities

182. New York, NY

181. Gulfport, MS

180. Newark, NJ

179. Detroit, MI

178. Santa Clarita, CA

177. North Las Vegas, NV

176. Shreveport, LA

175. Moreno Valley, CA

174. Oxnard, CA

173. Yonkers, NY

172. Long Beach, CA