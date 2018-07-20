His ribs poke out. He's starved, emaciated and then discarded in a parking lot. That's where Benjamin's new story begins.

A UPS driver reportedly saw someone in a Nissan Xterra toss the dog out of their car in the parking lot of the old DeKalb County Animal Services on Memorial Drive. Two other women also saw the dog and brought him to LifeLine Animal Project in Avondale Estates.

They named him Benjamin and say they have been nursing him back to health ever since.In a press release, Karen Hirsch said: "Although he couldn't stand or even lift his head on Wednesday, after caring for him round the clock, he began standing up, walking and even wagging his tail yesterday!"

LifeLine operates shelters for DeKalb and Fulton County. They say abused and neglected dogs like Benjamin come to them often. But this summer, they say they've been inundated with animals. Right now, they say they're in "crisis mode" and the shelters are completely full.

Altogether, the shelters are housing more than 900 dogs and 315 cats as more are expected to arrive.

Now, they're asking for emergency foster homes for the animals. Fosters can be both short and long-term solutions.

"The shelter selected dogs for the emergency foster program are sweet, friendly, get along with other dogs, and are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Additionally, all ready-to-go shelter dogs (those who have been spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as indicated on their green kennel cards) at both shelters are fee-waived throughout the month," the release said.

To sign up for the program, please visit LifelineAnimal.org/emergencyfosters.

The shelters are also accepting supply donations of crates, leashes, and collars. Donations can be dropped off at FCAS, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, or DCAS, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, or donated to the shelters’ Wish Lists on Amazon: DCAS or FCAS.

