TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: This story was originally reported by former WMAZ News Director Bill Tribble in 1988.

In that year, Twiggs County’s Ches McCartney, otherwise know as the 'Goat Man,' hooked his herd of goats to his ramshackle wagon and prepared for another cross-country trip.

He lived in an equally ramshackle trailer on Highway 80 near Jeffersonville.

He caught numerous tourists in the days before I-16 emptied the highway of thru-traffic, but when he took to the road, he was even more of an attention-grabber.

In fact, the local law dreaded his pilgrimages.

His slow-moving goats, wagon, and people stopping to look, tied up traffic for miles.

Ches kept up those cross-country rambles until just a few years ago, when his age finally caught up with him.

MORE ARCHIVE CONTENT

25 Years Later: Remembering the Flood of '94

13WMAZ celebrates 65 years: Straight from the Archives

TIMELINE: What's happened in the Tara Grinstead case since 2005

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.