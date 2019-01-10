JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County family using two goats as emotional support animals has some neighbors concerned.

Miranda Adkison says her family has had two small goats since early summer. Her family has lived in the Evergreen Plantations neighborhood for about 18 years.

She says her father Daniel Adkison chose to use the goats as emotional support animals.

"That is what he looks forward to at the end of the day. He gets to come home, he gets to sit out in the front yard with his babies and they play, and they adore him," said Adkison.

Daniel applied for an application with planning and zoning to keep the goats because he says he and another family member suffer from depression and other disorders.

Planning and zoning agreed to allow the family to keep the goats until the county vote in early October.

Homeowner Association President Ronald Houze says the association has rules against livestock living in the neighborhood.

"The main problem that was mentioned was, of course, they could hear the goats baying, but the main thing was the smell that they created," said Houze.

Houze says he's heard from at least 10 other homeowners in the neighborhood about the goats. He says some of them told him it's affecting their quality of life.

"The result was that the family could not spend their time out in their yard because the smell just ruined the whole party, the whole get-together," said Houze.

Adkison says the goats are well-trained, clean, and connect with her father better than any dog has.

"We clean up the feces. They are definitely not as loud as a dog," said Adkison.

Jones County has an ordinance that says in part that people cannot keep livestock on land less than five acres. The Adkisons' land is about an acre.

Planning and Zoning is scheduled to hold a public meeting on October 9 at 4 p.m. to vote on whether the family can keep the goats or not. It'll be held at the Jones County Government Center.

