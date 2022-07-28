Beshear confirms 35 Kentuckians have died from eastern Kentucky floods

Example video title will go here for this video

Monday morning, Beshear says there are 12,492 people without power, a far cry from the 23,000 without power last week.

Eastern Kentucky, ravaged by floods for days, will unfortunately continue to see rain Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear says 35 people have died in Kentucky. The majority of those deaths are from Knott County, where four children died.

It was previously reported that six children were among the dead, but Beshear said Saturday two of the bodies were later identified as adults. There are five counties with death tolls, Beshear said. He called the disaster "devastating."

Beshear said he expects the death toll to increase as crews continue rescue operations. More rain is expected in the coming days.

"Continue to pray for the families that have suffered an unfathomable loss, some have lost almost everyone in their household," he said. "I'm worried we're gonna be finding bodies for weeks to come."

A bright spot in a seas of darkness, many of the communities hit the hardest now have an overwhelming amount of volunteers.

"Now that we can reach many of these areas; the donations, the food, the water is flooding in," Beshear said.

14 emergency shelters are currently assisting 483 people as of Monday morning.

More than 1,400 people have been rescued by boat and helicopter, and 142 people are being sheltered in temporary shelters, Beshear said. Fourteen counties and three cities have declared emergencies.

There are 12,492 people without power in the region, Beshear says unlike in western Kentucky, standing water has slowed restoration efforts.

He said there are roughly 27,000 households and businesses without water, there are approximately 40,000 under a boil water advisory. Some areas won't have water for months.

Travel trailers to temporarily house displaced residents have started making their way to eastern Kentucky.

Earlier this week, Beshear quickly launched the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help flood survivors as they work to rebuild.

As of Sunday, there have been 8,935 individual donations and more than $1.1 million raised to help survivors.

Donations help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and go towards any emergency funds that come into the area.

The governor said the first expenditure will be for providing money to the families who have lost loved ones so they can have funerals.