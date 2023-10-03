Gov. Kemp announces new packaging company coming to Warner Robins that will create 125 jobs

Kemp says that business expansions like this makeup more than 70% of economic development in the state.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new packaging company is coming to Central Georgia and will create more than 125 jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

Pratt Industries, a new Georgia-based recycling and packaging company, is coming to Warner Robins and bringing more than 125 jobs and a $120 million investment.

“We’re very honored to be coming to Warner Robins and we’re committed to the great State of Georgia – in fact, Georgia is where our company began,” said Anthony Pratt, Global Executive Chairman for Pratt Industries. “This will bring Pratt’s total workforce in Georgia to over 2,100 employees and 11,700 nationwide.”

He added: “Georgia has substantially grown its role as a regional hub for supporting businesses and manufacturing needs across the Southeast. We are excited to expand our operations in the region, allowing us to continue to strategically service our customers and grow the business.”

It will be located at the Robins Industrial Park, which is in both Peach County and Warner Robins. It will produce 100% recycled containerboard. The company plans to open in 2024.