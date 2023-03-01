Gun found at Warner Robins High School

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday afternoon.
According a message to parents by Chris McCook, the principal, staff found the gun during a search of a student's backpack.
All students and staff are safe, and the school said everyone's safety was their main concern.
They say that "The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our number one priority, and we will continue to investigate any and all safety concerns."
The school also asked parents to remind their child to use Anonymous Alerts when they see or hear of something suspicious.