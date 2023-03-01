Gun found at Warner Robins High School

Chris McCook, the principal of Warner Robins High, said the gun was found after they searched a student's backpack.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday afternoon.

According a message to parents by Chris McCook, the principal, staff found the gun during a search of a student's backpack.

All students and staff are safe, and the school said everyone's safety was their main concern.

They say that "The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our number one priority, and we will continue to investigate any and all safety concerns."