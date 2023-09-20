'This is my house' | Habitat for Humanity revitalizes homes in Napier Heights neighborhood

The Macon Area's Habitat For Humanity has helped revitalize three houses in Napier Heights and they're almost complete.

MACON, Ga. — There will be some new homeowners moving into the Napier Heights community soon.

Amanda Roberts is one of the new homeowners, and she's excited to have a house that's set in stone.

"Bringing the neighborhoods together as one is very important," Roberts said. "I always wanted somewhere where I could be happy, and content, and I know it's mine. Nobody's going to put us out and the rent's not going to increase on us."

From someone who was born and raised in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood, Roberts is hoping the Napier Heights neighborhood will bring back that home-like feeling for her and her family.

"I believe it shows a positive impact on the neighborhood and it's bringing more people in that wanted to move over this way," Roberts said. "I see families jogging, riding bikes so I'm very excited about that. It's bringing more family-oriented activities closer to this neighborhood."

In addition to three newly revitalized houses, they also added new sidewalks for neighbors to be able to walk safely. Napier Heights's proximity to Mercer University and Tattnall Square Park also draws in various communities.

Ivey Hall, the executive director for the Macon Area Habitat For Humanity, said this could be their first step in helping to revitalize the whole neighborhood

"Anything that happens around the Napier Heights area is really important to the revitalization," Hall said. "Our process works with low-income families that might not be able to secure a traditional mortgage but bringing attention to this neighborhood, it's a historic neighborhood."

Roberts is a first-time homebuyer, looking forward to decorating and calling her place her new home.

"I can say this is my house, my family's house forever," Roberts said. "I'm able to plan and design and be me, put me into my house so I'm very excited about that."

There will be a home dedication celebration for Roberts and the other new homeowners on Oct. 2.

