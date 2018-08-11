The Houston County Fire Department is coming together to support one of their own.

"What you see is what you get. He's got a heart of gold, and he loves the Lord, he loves his wife, he loves his boys, and he loves to serve people," says Jim Perdue of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

Jimmy Williams was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After serving the Houston County Fire Department for 36 years, and as Fire Chief and EMA director for 24 years, people want to help him get through this illness.

"One thing I think is he's been such a servant and helped so many people that so many people want to serve him and his family and want to help him," says Perdue.

People that work with him want to give back by taking part in "No Shave November," and give money they would usually spend on shaving materials for the month, toward his treatment.

"Around town, everybody is just shocked to hear this kind of news. It's just sad, it's unfortunate, it's a tragedy. That's why we're gathering together as a whole, as public safety in Houston County and the state, to do what we can for him," says Centerville Fire Chief Jason Jones.

Houston County Fire Department Headquarters is having T-shirts made to show their support. They plan to sell them to the community to also raise money for his treatment. Williams' coworkers say in this family, no one fights alone.

"He's got a great personality, everybody knows him, he's friendly and he's encouraging to everybody. He builds people up and that's who he is," says Jones.

Within the next few days, the Williams family plans to travel to MD Anderson Hospital in Jacksonville for consultation, with a community of people in Houston County sending their prayers with them.

Fundraising for Chief Williams:

Houston County Fire Department Headquarters: T-shirt sale

Chief Williams Benefit Golf Tournament: contact Kendell Marzoll at (478)-542-1777 to register.

Donate money to Centerville fire station for "No Shave November" -- don't shave your beard for the month, and give money usually spent on products as a donation.

