Police: Mother, 5-year-old in 'serious condition' after head-on collision with ambulance

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a crash where they said a private ambulance and a car collided head on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. at 3733 Hogan Road SW, down the road from Bethlehem Baptist Church.

According to police, a mother and her 5-year-old were in the car when it collided with an ambulance. Both the mother and her child "sustained significant injuries" and were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to APD.

Police said the those inside the ambulance were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

B and D Medical Transportation, LLC said its ambulance was involved in the crash and both of the employees on board were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The company said there were not any patients in the ambulance at the time of the accident.

APD said it is still investigating the events that led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.