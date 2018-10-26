The weather may be cooling down, but that doesn't’t mean you have slow down when it comes to your garden.

Houston County Extension program assistant, L.A. Brandau, and extension volunteer, Kathy Shelton say the anatomy of the crops is to blame.

"Broccoli and kale, they're cold crops," Shelton continued, "They have a real thick leaf, they don't tolerate direct sun and heat very well at all."

It's a combination that typically helps plants in the spring and summer thrive, but when it comes to cool weather crops: if you can't handle the cold, get out of the garden.

"They wont freeze in the frost because their leaves are so thick," Shelton explained.

According to the National Weather Service, our first fall frost is some time in early November, but our weather right now is prime for cold weather plants.

The Farmer's Almanac says broccoli thrives best in temperatures in the 50s, and will continue to grow as long as soil stays above 40 degrees.

As for kale, the super food can grow up until the ground drops to 20 degrees.

Kale is even said to taste sweeter after it has weathered a frost.

Before any of these crops can survive, Shelton says it's important that the soil is shown some care.

"If you’re growing in the same bed as you did in the summer, you probably want to fortify your soil with a little more manure or compost."

Brandau and Shelton say that if you want to grow herbs, the best ones to grow in the fall and winter are rosemary and chives.

For a full list of fall and winter crops, click here.

