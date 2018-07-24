Here are the 2018 school start dates for central Georgia by county:
Bibb - August 1
Baldwin - August 1
Bleckley - August 7
Crawford - August 7
Crisp - August 3
Dodge - August 9
Dooly - July 30
Hancock - August 1
Houston - August 1
Johnson - August 1
Jones - August 1
Laurens - August 8
Macon - July 30
Monroe - August 3
Peach - July 30
Pulaski - August 1
Sumter - August 6
Taylor - July 31
Treutlen - August 1
Twiggs - August 1
Upson - August 6
Washington - August 3
Wheeler - August 3
Wilcox - August 3
Wilkinson - August 1
* Please note the above dates are for public school systems and may not be the start dates for private schools or day care programs.