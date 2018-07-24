Here are the 2018 school start dates for central Georgia by county:

Bibb - August 1

Baldwin - August 1

Bleckley - August 7

Crawford - August 7

Crisp - August 3

Dodge - August 9

Dooly - July 30

Hancock - August 1

Houston - August 1

Johnson - August 1

Jones - August 1

Laurens - August 8

Macon - July 30

Monroe - August 3

Peach - July 30

Pulaski - August 1

Sumter - August 6

Taylor - July 31

Treutlen - August 1

Twiggs - August 1

Upson - August 6

Washington - August 3

Wheeler - August 3

Wilcox - August 3

Wilkinson - August 1

* Please note the above dates are for public school systems and may not be the start dates for private schools or day care programs.

