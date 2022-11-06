High-speed chase ends in wreck at Laurens County courthouse

Here's what we know about a high-speed chase that started in Treutlen County and ended in Laurens County.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol say a high-speed chase Saturday morning ended in a crash at the federal courthouse in downtown Dublin.

According to GSP, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding in Treutlen County, and the driver sped away.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper from Post 20 in Dublin joined in the chase when it crossed over into Laurens County.

The vehicle crashed at the courthouse in downtown Dublin. GSP says the driver was taken to Fairview Park Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The passenger in the vehicle had active warrants and was arrested on scene.

GSP says both the driver and passenger face charges, but they have not said what those charges are.

Neither the driver or passenger have been identified.

GSP says the incident is still under investigation.