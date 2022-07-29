Highway 86 bridge over I-16 now open to traffic

Last summer, the bridge was demolished due to a truck crashing into it. Today, its back open.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can now travel over he new state Route 86 bridge over Interstate 16 in Treutlen County.

In a press release today by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the bridge was officially announced open and ready for traffic.

Between I-16 mile markers 76 and 77, the overpass was closed July 15, 2021 after it was struck by the improperly raised bed of a dump truck traveling westbound along the interstate.

The bridge was shifted 6 feet, and was deemed irreparable.

That stretch of I-16 had to be closed in both directions as well while crews worked to tear down the damaged structure.



Less than three months after the crash, GDOT held a special letting to reconstruct the SR 86 overpass.

The contract to build 0.393 miles of a new bridge and approaches was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC at $3.5 million.

Work began in January 2022, and while a few finishing items remain on the project, traffic may continue to cross while those are being finished.



