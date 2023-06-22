Houston County woman recognized as '2023 American-Made Hero'

Mandy Hazelton served in the Air Force for 20 years. She has always liked to keep busy, and you'll find her spending time serving the community.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mandy Hazelton says she has always liked to keep busy, and you can find her spending time serving the community.

Hazelton spent 20 years serving in the Air Force. She says she got her start in Richmond Virginia, where she is originally from.

Hazelton hoped to work in Public Relations, but says she was started in a job she wasn't expecting.

"The Air Force said we're going to put you in medical because you seem to like to take care of people, so that's what they did. I've enjoyed doing that so much," says Hazelton.

She retired from Robins Air Force base as a Superintendent for one of their Medical Squadrons. She says the life for veterans isn't easy.

"Just making ends meet, childcare, being able to make it from one check to the next, the struggle is real. It really is," she says.

She says her experience in the military came with struggle too, for part of her time she was a single mother. However, she credits God and her resilience that she was able to not fall into hard times.

"I was able to come out of that and fight through it, and just other side. Now, just being in a position to be able to help others is all the matters and that's doing God's work," says Hazelton.

Now, in retirement, she's helping other female veterans. She says her time as a combat vet and going over seas to Vietnam helps her to better connect with and serve these women.

So, for the last two years, she has worked with homeless female veterans at Genesis Joy House.

"Everyone that needs help I'm here for it, I feel like that's my passion. That's my passion and purpose," she says.

Hazelton helps as a case manager and grant writer for the shelter.

"You always want to be close to a project or program that's making a difference in someway, that's doing God's work, and working towards the greater good, and I feel like that's happening here," says Hazelton.

The Genesis Joy House is the first and only transitional housing facility exclusively for female veterans in Central Georgia. It has helped more than 20,000 veterans.

On top of her work at the shelter, she owns a Hello Gorgeous Fashion Boutique. Part of those proceeds go to Genesis Joy House.

With all of her services, She's now being honored by Evan Williams Bourbon as one of six veterans to be recognized as a 2023 American-Made Hero.

"I'm happy to be apart of that," says Hazelton.

It's an honor she doesn't take lightly. She says she thanks God, her family, and Margaret Flowers for helping her reach this achievement.

Hazelton says she will continue to work for the greater good of the community.