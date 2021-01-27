The one-day change is the result of possible severe weather in the area Wednesday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you have a vaccine appointment in Houston County Wednesday, you need to know about a location change.

Wednesday only, vaccine appointments will be handled at the Houston Health Pavilion in the Carey Martin Conference Room located at 233 North Houston Road.

The one-day change is the result of possible severe weather in the area Wednesday.

Patients are to enter through the W3 entrance and personnel in public health vests will greet and direct you.

You are advised not to call Houston Healthcare for appointment changes or cancellations, but instead call the Houston County Health Department at 478-218-2000, or the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-844-987-099.