WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from when Lee was initially charged in 2019.

A Houston County judge says criminal charges against Warner Robins' city development director can go forward.

Judge G.E. Adams on Monday rejected two motions by Gary Lee to throw out the charges.

Last year, he was charged with falsely reporting a crime and making a false statement to investigators.

Lee's lawyers argued that the charges should be thrown out due to selective prosecution, and that the indictment was too vague.

Mayor Randy Toms and three other people testified in a hearing on the case two weeks ago.

MORE INFO: Warner Robins development director asks judge to throw out charges

According to Adams' order, Lee allegedly denied signing a document in his city personnel file and accused another city employee of placing it there.

Lee allegedly asked Mayor Toms for an investigation of the matter, and then allegedly repeated his complaints to two Houston County investigators.

Lee's lawyers also argued that he was being selectively prosecuted because council member Tim Thomas allegedly told Toms, in a closed council meeting, that someone was tapping city phones.

They argue that Thomas was not prosecuted, but Adams wrote that Thomas never asked for a police investigation and never accused anyone of a crime.

No trial date has been set for Lee, who remains on the job.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

In secret recordings, Mayor Toms, Gary Lee discuss FBI, alleged phone-tapping and forgery

Warner Robins city employee says she's been punished as whistleblower