Houston County leaders sign proclamation for fighting against child abuse

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and law enforcement from surrounding cities in Houston County were present for the signing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County groups gathered Friday to sign a proclamation recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Rainbow House Children's Resource Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) organized the signing.

The ceremony included resources and tips to stand up for children who could be in abusive situations.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and law enforcement from surrounding cities in Houston County were present for the signing.

The CDC says at least one in seven children have experienced abuse in the past year.

"Our National Child Abuse Prevention Month theme this year is 'Building together,' and 'Prevention in partnerships.' Today, it really solidified what it means to come together and build together," said Kathalene Gilbert with the Rainbow House.