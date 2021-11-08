Houston County millage rate remains the same after commission vote

Since property values increased in a recent valuation, the move still means property owners will pay about $2 million more in taxes.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County commissioners voted to keep the tax rate the same on Wednesday morning.

Since values went up with a new evaluation the past few years, that actually means the county estimates will bring in around $2,057.911 more for the general budget if all the tax money is collected.

Over the past two years the county completed its first reassessment of property values in 12 years, so many property values went up.

Since the county didn't roll back it's millage rate, the state considers that an increase.

Commissioners would have needed to roll back the millage rate by .465 mills to avoid that.

If your property didn't increase in value, your taxes won't go up.

The rate remains 9.935 mils for the county, and 1.77 mils to pay for fire services out in the unincorporated county.