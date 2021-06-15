'A whole other animal': Houston County seeing spike in drug overdose calls and deaths

So far in 2021, Perry has answered 13 calls and has had two confirmed deaths and one suspected death. That's a big jump compared to years past.

PERRY, Ga. — The number of overdoses in the United States is reaching unprecedented levels.

A nationwide survey of emergency medical service agencies found a 40 percent jump in the number of people who died of a drug overdose last year compared to 2019.

The largest increases were found in minority populations, people living in poverty and residents of western states.

Researchers point to pandemic-related struggles and a recent spread of synthetic opioids.

We're seeing the rise locally, too, in Houston County and all over Georgia.

In 2019, Georgia saw close to 1,400 drug overdose deaths.

In 2020, that number rose about 1,800.

Perry is just one city that has seen a spike in overdose calls and deaths.

Just this year, they've already answered 13 calls and had two confirmed deaths and one suspected death. That's compared to four calls in 2019 with no deaths and five calls and one death in 2020.

Captain Heath Dykes heads the Criminal Investigation unit at the Perry Police Department.

He says most are related to fentanyl laced drugs because they're cheaper.

One kilo of heroin costs $54,000 compared to a kilo of fentanyl, which is $2,000. He says it's being cut with fentanyl elsewhere and most is brought in over the Mexico border.

"Heroin is something that we used to not see a whole lot of. It's making a comeback," he says. "The problem is that it's been cut with fentanyl and fentanyl is very deadly."

Dykes says law enforcement has put such a clamp down on drugs like Oxycodone, people had to change their choice of drugs.

Over in Warner Robins, Police Chief John Wagner says they answered 18 overdose calls just in April, compared to their typical five per month.

"Whether it's fentanyl, codeine, something along those lines," he says. "We do realize we're seeing some people over and over again."

Dykes and Wagner say most of their officers now carry Narcan, which essentially brings a drug overdose victim back from the dead.

He says his officers also have to train on how to handle fentanyl.

"Just touching it and it can absorb in your skin, then you've got an officer that needs to be shot with Narcan."

Dykes says they share data with all the Houston County law enforcement agencies and they're working to get a handle on it.

"We do share that type of information and try to pin point the problem and where particular drugs are coming from and what we need to do to eliminate it."

He wouldn't share too many details about their efforts because that would jeopardize what they are doing, but they can track to the source.

"Through drug intelligence, when we do drug search warrants and obtain intelligence from family members that have victims that have overdosed."

He says they're always fighting drugs on the street, but this upswing feels different.

"You can kinda see it in trends with how the drug use is going," says Dykes. "This heroin though is... these opioids are a whole other animal."

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Houston County saw 21 drug overdose related deaths in 2019. Bibb County saw 11 that same year.

So far in 2021, Bibb County has had five confirmed deaths and they're still waiting on some toxicology reports to come back, so that number could grow.

In the last 12 months, Houston County has had 16 confirmed deaths and the coroner's office is waiting on nine more toxicology reports.

Dykes says he doesn't encourage or endorse any drug use, but with that being said, if you are buying drugs on the street, you need to be extra cautious right now. You can't tell if drugs are laced with fentanyl by looking at them.

He adds if you live with someone who uses drugs, until they can get help, it's a good idea to have Narcan on hand.

It's also important to remember if you're with someone who is overdosing, Wagner says don't be afraid to call 911.

"You don't want someone's death on your hands."

He says Georgia's Good Samaritan Law will protect you in most cases if you're there or also using drugs.

"Yes, they can call 911 and the Good Samaritan Law could cover them because you've definitely gotten help for the other person."