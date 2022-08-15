Mental Health Monday: How to ease school anxiety as kids return to the classroom

A new school year can bring new teachers, new classmates, or a new school, and that means new stresses.

MACON, Ga. — Most Central Georgia kids are back in school this month, beginning a new year of learning.

A new school year can bring nervous moments for kids and their parents. Adults are watching their kids embark on a new journey.

For kids, there's anxiety over new classmates, teachers, and of course trying to make good grades.

So we've got some tips to help ease them into the school year.

Wachovia Thornton has been doing therapy for the past five years. With the start of the school year, several parents came to her about back-to-school jitters.

"I actually had several who came before the beginning of the school year that came in asking what to do if my child is anxious," Thornton said.

Part of the work starts with you before they hit the halls.

"Keep an open line of communication. Communicate with your children about what to expect or what they are feeling as they enter into this new school term," Thornton said.

And when it comes to parental worries...

"Some parents had fears of bullying, being afraid of teachers, not getting along with peers, and not making any friends," she said.

Setting goals helps, and when they reach them or do well, celebrate those accomplishments.

"Because when you set goals, it helps your children look forward to something. When you celebrate, it gives you a sense of self-accomplishment," said Thornton.

If you have worries about school violence or the security, ask the school about that topic. Getting filled in on the facts can ease your mind.

And when it comes to sending your little one off on their own, trust them.

"Sometimes you have to give yourself the grace to know your child will be ok, and that you are going to be ok," Thornton said.

She says for kids that don't want to go to school because they got used to playing their favorite video games over the summer, which is normal, slowly getting them into their school routine helps.

So setting a bedtime, and getting them back on schedule helps out a lot.

Most Central Georgia schools are back in session, but for Wheeler County, school pre-planning for teachers starts August 15 and runs through September 2.

Kids are supposed to hit the halls in Wheeler on September 6.