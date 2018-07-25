Changing your sleep habits from summer time to school time is rough, but a lot of it starts with what you do before you go to bed.

Amanda Kennedy has a whole routine for her three-year-old daughter, Serafina, before bedtime.

"She just needs to have, I guess what you would say, a circadian rhythm," Kennedy said. "Understanding this is what we do. This is now night time, and this is now day time."

Just like many other kids, Serafina will be starting school soon and getting the right amount of sleep every night is important.

Kennedy makes sure Serafina gets 10 hours of sleep.

Dr. Mickey Bansal, a pediatrician at Coliseum Hospital, says that's about right.

"It is recommended that young children and preteens get anywhere from 10 to 11 hours of sleep a day and a teenager gets up to nine hours of sleep a day," Dr. Bansal said.

Paying attention to your child's sleep hygiene, which is the routine they have before going to bed, helps with getting the right amount of rest.

The routine changes depending on age, homework loads and technology.

"The use of digital technology these days, making sure kids are not staying up utilizing their tablets, because the glare from the screen can actually change some of the sleep hormones and keep them up at night," Dr. Bansal said.

Without enough sleep, children can lose concentration and become more distracted.

Dr. Bansal suggested how parents can get their kids back on a healthy sleep schedule.

"We're all used to staying up late in summer and waking up late in the morning," Dr. Bansal said. "So in increments from anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes start putting your children to bed earlier, then waking them up earlier the next morning."

Dr. Bansal said it's best to start this method about two weeks before school starts.

