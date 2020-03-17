MACON, Ga. — While President Trump is recommending people stay away from restaurants and bars, some small businesses rely on large crowds to stay afloat.

So, what’s the best way to help those places?

Something as simple as buying gift cards to use on a later date, or shopping online, helps.

Downtown Macon business owners say they are finding new ways to keep customers.

“We're getting some hesitation, we're not getting many people coming in, trying out new people, some of our die-hard members are still coming in because they know how this makes them feel and they don't want to miss it,” said Roger Mogul, the owner of Fit Mogul.

As closings progress, Mogul wants members to continue working out in his small gym to help keep him afloat.

That's why he is offering deals and preparing to make online workout classes.

“We could offer some in-home workouts that you could do with very minimal equipment or zero equipment, and try to keep it going as much as possible. We just want to be a positive force in the community while this is going on,” he said.

In the food industry, small restaurants are quieter.

At Parish, general manager Lori Smithberger says they saw great crowds over the weekend, but now with the schools and courthouse closing, people aren't coming in.

“People have to eat and if they shut down the restaurants, where are they going to eat with the groceries stores being empty? We still want to be open to provide great food for these customers,” said Smithberger.

Urban Development Authority For your convenience, your favorite eateries are now ... offering CURBSIDE PICKUP! Please help us make this service a success for all customers by picking-up your orders expeditiously.As always, tipping your servers is welcomed and appreciated! Also, pull up to @Cashman'spub We'll see you soon! #DowntownMacon

They are one of a dozen downtown restaurants offering curbside delivery for those looking to stay away from larger crowds.

The best way to keep business alive during the outbreak is for people to call in to-go orders -- especially for restaurant employees depending on tips from serving meals.

“It affects them tremendously. They have families, they have bills, and this is how they make their money … so it will really affect them,” she said.

Parish and Fatty's Pizza say they are also practicing all CDC regulations for good health practices, like spacing out seating for tables, and having employees wash their hands every 15 minutes.

RELATED HEADLINES

Dollar General asks stores to dedicate first hour of each day to senior shoppers

Jones County Schools makes sure students have food during coronavirus closings

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.