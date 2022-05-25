Bibb homeowner worries about rising property values

Marc Kurz says his property value went up 33% in the last two years.

MACON, Ga. — As housing prices continue to climb, some Central Georgia homeowners are worried about rising property tax rates, but an increased property value may not mean an increase in taxes.

When you get your property value assessment in the mail and take a peek at the initial tax estimate, it could take you by surprise. The tax assessor's office says, 'Don't worry. That number's not final.'

Marc Kurz bought his Macon home in 2004 for $160,000. For a long time, he says, his home value stayed in that range, at or around $167,000. Last year, and this year, he says, there was a big jump.

"Between the two years almost 33 percent," Kurz said. "$167,000, $204,000, it was actually $202,000, but with the appeal it went to $204,000. Now up to $239,000."

Kurz is just one of many homeowners seeing rising property values. Macon-Bibb Chief Property Appraiser Andrea Crutchfield says it's a trend. Her office determines property values based on other homes sold in the area.

"It's actually the market. It's market driven," Crutchfield explained. "We actually did raise a large number of values in tax year 2020, for the 2021 tax digest as well."

She says even though property values are rising, it doesn't mean your taxes will too. That's because there are other factors that play into your final tax rate, like school board and county government budgets. Those budgets affect the millage rate, which is how Bibb County calculates property tax. If the millage rate goes down, so will your tax rate.

Crutchfield says after a couple years of prices on the rise, she expects them to start leveling out soon.