Tuesday night in the International City began and ended with a robbery.

The first, according to Warner Robins Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Parson, happened around 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on Dunbar Road, where a man robbed the store at gunpoint.

He fired several shots and then left.

Hours later, around 11:30 p.m., someone with a pistol robbed the Starship adult novelty store on Watson Boulevard.

Nobody was hurt at either scene, but in between the two, somebody else was.

Around 7:40 p.m., Parson said a woman was shot to death on Maplewood Drive, just off Feagin Mill Road.

Parson said the victim, 29-year-old Natasha Reyes, was shot "multiple times."

"She didn't even have time to say 'help,' it was just that quick," said Reyes' neighbor Mario Rumph.

Rumph said Reyes was the kind of person who never knew a stranger.

"She would do anything for anybody," he said. "If you need anything, she's there for you."

Soon after the shooting, police arrested 38-year-old Rodney Wayne Helms and charged him with aggravated assault and felony murder.

But Rumph says nothing can bring Reyes back.

"She's there for you to fill in the gaps, like the perfect piece to the puzzle," he said. "Now it's like a missing piece."

On a close-knit street full of families, the crime has people worried.

"My mom's shook up, my neighbors are shook up, everybody in the neighborhood is shook up," said Rumph.

Parson says police continue to investigate all three crimes that happened Tuesday night.

