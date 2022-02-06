Inmate who escaped while being treated at hospital, found

20-year- old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett has been found and is currently receiving medical treatment.

MACON, Ga. — An inmate who escaped the hospital on Friday while being treated has been found and is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Macon-Bibb 911 center got a call from 20-year- old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett's sister around 6:47 a.m.

They say investigators determined that Barrett showed up at his sister's home on Bloomfield road in civilian clothes and was reported to be sick.

Soon after, Barrett became unresponsive and his sister contacted the 911 center.

EMS and Bibb deputies responded and Barrett was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

He is currently listed to be in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.