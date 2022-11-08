'It's desperately needed': Hancock County members finding comfort in railroad project

“I think listening is a very important part of this process, so if we can make changes and alleviate concerns, that’s what we're going to do,” he added



Tarbutton says the end goal is all about growth for Hancock County.



“We're growing the jobs, we're growing the tax base, so it’s going to be a very positive thing for folks here in Hancock County, long-term.”



While Culver left feeling better about the project, he understands why others don’t feel the same way.



"I don’t know if we can trade money with the peace of mind or waking up in the middle of the night or the morning, or the shaking and the vibration of their houses. These are some of their concerns," says Culver.



The plan to build the tracks will continue with a starting goal of 2023, and Hider says she's optimistic it will work out for everyone involved.



“I'm hopeful that they’ll be able to pull it off where it is at least equitable for the masses,” says Hider



Tarbutton says they will keep working with landowners on the project and will begin filing the necessary permits soon.