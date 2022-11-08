'It's desperately needed': Hancock County members finding comfort in railroad project

SPARTA, Ga. — People in Hancock County met Thursday evening to find out about a railroad project that had some homeowners steaming.
Sandersville Railroad Company wants to build new tracks in the county near the quarry, but they need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take the property.
Not everyone is on board, so they held a public forum Thursday night to discuss the project.
Folks in Hancock County and the Sandersville Railroad Company joined hands to start the informational, praying to meet a common consensus.
After viewing the planning maps where the railroad tracks would go and talking face-to-face with company management, some Sparta neighbors started to feel better about the project moving forward.
“It was very educational,” says James Culver.
“It’s desperately needed, actually, to help bring some revenue to the county, jobs, exposure, and helping the people honestly, so I’m excited about it,” added DeeDee Hider.
Ben Tarbutton, the owner of the Railroad Company, believes the meeting went well and felt the conversation was constructive.
“I think the first step with anything is dialogue, so we were so happy to talk to people and meet them for the first time,” Tarbutton said
“I think listening is a very important part of this process, so if we can make changes and alleviate concerns, that’s what we're going to do,” he added
Tarbutton says the end goal is all about growth for Hancock County.
“We're growing the jobs, we're growing the tax base, so it’s going to be a very positive thing for folks here in Hancock County, long-term.”
While Culver left feeling better about the project, he understands why others don’t feel the same way.
"I don’t know if we can trade money with the peace of mind or waking up in the middle of the night or the morning, or the shaking and the vibration of their houses. These are some of their concerns," says Culver.
The plan to build the tracks will continue with a starting goal of 2023, and Hider says she's optimistic it will work out for everyone involved.
“I'm hopeful that they’ll be able to pull it off where it is at least equitable for the masses,” says Hider
Tarbutton says they will keep working with landowners on the project and will begin filing the necessary permits soon.