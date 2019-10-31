JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Johnson County Coach Shawn Linder and his daughter Bella will be laid to rest this weekend.

The father and daughter were killed in a car accident in Laurens County earlier this week.

The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday, November 2nd at Johnson County High School's gymnasium.

Burial services will be held at Swainsboro City Cemetery.

