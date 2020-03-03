JONES COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a single car wreck in Jones County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, the wreck happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Gray Highway.

The victim has not been identified.

Reece urges drivers to take extra caution and pay attention to the road as well as other motorists in this rainy weather.

